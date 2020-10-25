GWS mourns social worker’s demise

ITANAGAR, Oct 24: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has deeply mourned the demise of renowned social worker Karngam Loyi Ete, who passed away on 23 October at the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh (Assam) due to cardio respiratory failure. She was 60.

“She was a woman with substance who always voiced against social evils in the society and strongly fought for women’s rights in (West Siang) district. In recognition of her social activities, she was respected by all sections of the society irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” the GWS said in a condolence message.

Stating that Ete’s immense contributions for the uplift of the society would always be remembered, the GWS expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Her last rites will be solemnized on 24 October at her residence in PI Colony, Aalo, as per customary laws, the GWS informed.