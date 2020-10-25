Whisperer

— Nyaamo Jini

O silent whisperer of my lonesome nights,

Close the door on your way in,

Share this bed with me tonight.

Blow out the candles gently,

Sneak inside this blanket of mine,

And pull me closer against your bosoms softly.

In this captivating darkness,

I look away from the moonlight and into your eyes,

I kiss your petulant lower lips,

I taste chamomile with a tinge of mint.

Sing me a lullaby O soft whisperer;

Of seasons of mists and rain.

While I stroke your hair of the linen

As my senses ebb away in vain.