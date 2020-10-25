Sum of moments

— Nang Kham Weingken

Cl-XII (Arts), Dr RK School, Dibrugarh

It’s been a long time since she had been held

Time flew a little too slow at the beginning.

Gathered around the four white long dull walls

And a window to just peek and see the changing colour of the sky

Salty breezes were too difficult to feel

As if everything got changed by the time,

When she was hiding to protect herself from the misfortunes

She needed someone to search her in the midst of darkness

And hold her tight with warm embrace.

For the only way she could justify herself

Was by trusting her timing and the almighty

Perhaps, this could have led her to a forever trauma.

Heavy, these days were obviously heavy and threatening

But she calmed herself down smoothly.

Consequently, she stood before the sight of a beautiful goodbye

And continued exploring the timeless dreams