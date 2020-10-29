New hope for NIT

The inauguration of several major infrastructure at the permanent site of NIT, Jote by Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday has given hope that the long-awaited shifting of NIT to its permanent campus will happen.

The NIT Arunachal is currently functioning from a temporary campus at Yupia since 2010. It was supposed to shift to its permanent campus in Jote by 2015.

However, the construction activities at the permanent site had stopped for the last many years.

The NIT authorities recently made an audacious claim that the NIT will shift to its permanent campus by March 2021.

It is a tall claim but the NIT Arunachal deserves appreciation for working with a target.

Under new Director Prof Pinekeswar Mahanta, the fund issue has also been resolved. The government of India has started to release funds for completion of the infrastructure after a gap of many years.

The fund has to be properly used and earlier mistakes should not be repeated. It is alleged that misuse of funds during the initial phase led to disruption of infrastructure work. Allegation of corruption and poor quality work also rocked the progress of work at the permanent campus. Therefore, the onus is on NIT Director Prof Pinekeswar Mahanta and his team to strictly monitor the progress of work.

It is a prestigious institute and the state government should extend every possible support. The condition of the road from Itanagar to Jote is in bad shape. Even though Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a visit to NIT Jote had promised to convert Itanagar-Jote road into a two-lane highway, it is yet to materialize. The internet connectivity at Jote also needs to be upgraded.