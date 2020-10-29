Legal awareness on marriage registration

YUPIA, Oct 28: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a one-day legal awareness-cum- marriage registration programme here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu lauded the APSLSA for the initiative and said that “administrative officers really need awareness to stay updated on the latest legal developments.”

He also emphasized that marriage registration data should be maintained properly by the department of Economics and Statistics and the same should be reflected in district handbooks as well.

Resource person Raknu Koniya made a presentation on the Arunachal Pradesh Marriage Recording Act, 2008 and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Sharing her experiences, Koniya said that there is a lack of knowledge on marriage registration and its benefits in the state.

She said that there is a need to create more awareness and deliberations on benefits of marriage registration for all stakeholders.

EACs, COs and AD (Economics and Statistics), Yupia attended the programme. (DIPRO)