Comm building owners denounce allegations

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 4: The NCBOWA in its emergency executive meeting held at Papu Nallah near here on Wednesday sought immediate intervention of the concerned authorities regarding alleged ‘illegal donation collection conducted by the Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Society (NBWS)/Bazaar Welfare Committee (BWC) in Naharlagun area without the knowledge of concerned authorities or controlling bodies in such financial crisis due to pandemic.’

The meeting chaired by NCBOWA cum-CCCBOWA president Nabam Nikia, on behalf of all the business communities and all capital commercial building owners, resolved that there should be only one civic charge collection agent – Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) or NBWS/BWC — from public, particularly from business communities.

“The Association won’t tolerate any such activities done by any organizations in near future, except civic service charge collection by IMC,” the NCBOWA cum-CCCBOWA said in a release.

The NCBOWA said that donations amounting from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 5000 (depending on the business category) are forcefully collected five times in a month.

“In fact, such illegal donation collection leads to rise in prices of commodities in the market, which becomes a burden for the general public,” the association said.