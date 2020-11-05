Tayeng donates furniture to schools

PASIGHAT, Nov 4: Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng donated 300 pairs of desks and benches for the government schools under Mebo sub-division in East Siang district.

Appreciating the hard work and contribution of teachers in state building, Tayeng exhorted them to rededicate themselves to improve the state’s educational scenario.

He exhorted students to uphold the values of obedience and honour towards their teachers and elders.

Among others,DDSE Jongge Yirang and DIET Principal Biren Dutta attended the function. (DIPRO)