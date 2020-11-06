GoAP targets investment in indl sector

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: The Arunachal government has accorded high priority to developing the industrial sector in the state to generate economic activities and employment opportunities for the youths of the state. The Arunachal Pradesh industrial policy, released by union Home Minister Amit Shah on 20 February, has been well received by the business community.

Taking the agenda forward, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote to the prime minister, seeking support from the department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in attracting investment in the industrial sector in Arunachal.

In pursuance of the same, the DPIIT secretary held a meeting on Thursday on promoting investment in Arunachal. The meeting was attended by Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla and officials from 13 central ministries. Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar led the team of the state government.

Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande made a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Arunachal, highlighting key strengths such as peace-loving community, abundant natural resources, including freshwater, availability of land, its strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN countries, improved connectivity in the foothills, availability of Hindi and English speaking young population with sound technical background, incentives provided by the state and central governments, and such other.

Lokhande also pointed out some of the priority sectors with good investment potential, such as agro-forest and food processing industry, tourism, power and renewable energy, textiles and handlooms, pharmaceuticals, polymer-based industries and natural resource-based industries.

On behalf of the state government, he gave assurance that the state would provide “all facilitation to the prospective investors.”

Bagla welcomed the initiative and assured of support from Invest India in channeling investments to Arunachal. He informed that Invest India would have a special cell for Arunachal for promoting investment in the state and there would be a dedicated investment website for the Northeast region.

He commended the social entrepreneurs meet organized by the Arunachal government and invited the state to join the online road show of Invest India on 2 December. Invest India also suggested working on “brand communication efforts and identifying focused investable projects.”

Representatives of the ministries of DoNER, railways, road transport, civil aviation, tourism, food processing industries, textiles, electronics and information technology, agriculture, fisheries, MSME, power and APEDA made presentations and assured of all support in promoting investment in Arunachal and expediting infrastructure creation.

The chief secretary spoke on promoting investment in Arunachal and the need to establish industries in this area-wise largest state in the Northeast region with long international borders. He stated that, with focused attention of the GoI and the state, “the communication infrastructure, including rail, road and air connectivity, has improved significantly and now the state is in a take-off stage to receive investments in industrial sector.”

He requested the DPIIT to help in further building the capacity of the state machinery, identify a knowledge partner and start working on “low-hanging fruits.” He informed that the state is organic by default and investment in the food processing sector, such as mini-food parks, cold chains, etc, would be of immense value. He also appealed that CPSUs may come forward as anchor investors in this area, including in hydropower.

Kumar also highlighted the efforts initiated to improve air connectivity, including activation of ALGs. While concluding that “Arunachal now cannot wait to see industrialization,” he emphasized on establishing a multi-modal transport hub in Arunachal.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra commended the presentation by Arunachal on promoting investment, and those from various ministries of the GoI.

“It is a new beginning,” he said, and assured of full support from the DPIIT and the Centre in developing the industrial sector in Arunachal.

It is to be noted that the state has commenced making major efforts to improve its ranking under the ease of doing business. (CM’s PR Cell)