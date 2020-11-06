84 Covid cases on Thu, ICR accounts for over 50% of active cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) currently accounts for 57.55 percent of the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state.

While the numbers of fresh cases may have decreased over the past few weeks, the ICR has 933 of the total 1,621 active cases.

The state recorded 84 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of whom 13 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported 22 cases, with nine cases reported from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital.

All 17 cases detected in Shi-Yomi are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, while 11 of the 14 cases in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) are also primary contacts. Three other cases in LDV are among healthcare workers.

Changlang reported six cases, while four cases each were reported from East Siang and Lower Subansiri.

Namsai, Upper Siang and West Kameng detected three cases each. Two cases each were reported from Papum Pare and Leparada.

West Siang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Tirap registered one case each (see detailed bulletin).

On Thursday, 108 people reportedly recovered or were discharged.