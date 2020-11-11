Bhutia says will support football in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Nov 10: Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia said that he is ready to support and cooperate with the state government and state-based football associations here for further development of football in Arunachal.

He said this during the inauguration of a Peter England apparel showroom at 0 Point here on Tuesday.

Commenting on the football scenario in Arunachal, Bhutia said that “football is getting much more organized, and talented football players are coming up.”

Regarding the opening of the new apparel showroom, Bhutia expressed pleasure

that good apparel brands are coming to the Northeast, which he said is “home to one of the most fashionable people in the country.”

“Not only in terms of fashion, but opening of such enterprises also ensures revenue generation and employment opportunities for the locals,” he added.

Bhutia also inaugurated a multi-brand Sports Station store in Naharlagun on Tuesday. This is the second store of Sports Station in the capital region. The first store is in Itanagar.

A large number of people turned up to see and interact with Bhutia.

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Sports Station for giving him the opportunity to open the store.

Bhutia also urged everyone to play sports to keep themselves safe. “The importance of remaining fit has been felt more in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Parents should encourage their children to take up sports. Sports can provide a good career option,” said Bhutia.