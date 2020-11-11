As Arunachal reopens schools on 16 Nov, students to sport tricolour masks

ITANAGAR, Nov 10: Thousands of children in Arunachal will be sporting tricolour facemasks as they return to schools on 16 November for the first time after the Covid-triggered lockdown, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Arunachal government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 from 16 November.

The state government has procured 60,000 tricolour cotton facemasks for the schoolchildren from the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), it said.

“The purchase order was issued on 3 November, and in just six days, the KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government, considering the urgency involved. To ensure timely delivery of masks, the KVIC has dispatched the consignment by air,” it said.

The tricolour facemasks also aim at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students, the statement said.

“The KVIC has specifically used double-twisted khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70 percent of the moisture content inside while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through,” the statement said.

“These masks are, therefore, skin-friendly and suitable for long-duration use. Khadi cotton facemasks are washable, reusable and biodegradable,” it said. (PTI)