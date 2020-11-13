Trg held for marginal farmers

RUBDI, Nov 12: The World Vision India Subansiri Area Development Programme for Ziro 2 Block in Lower Subansiri district organized a training programme on integrated farming system (IFS), especially for marginal farmers, in Rubdi village on Thursday.

The programme was aimed at helping the marginal farmers with inputs on scientific ways of farming and helping them prepare business plans and market linkages.

Yachuli KVK horticulture scientist Dr SK Chaturvedi presented a demonstration on IFS, besides training the farmers on short cultivation practices of garden peas, French beans, and cabbages.

Water & soil conservation scientist Dr Hage Munth trained the farmers in soil treatment to control soil-borne insects and pests.

Progressive farmers of Peni village, Rempui Joram and Joram Ania also motivated the farmers by sharing their experiences.

About 100 farmers and officials attended the programme.