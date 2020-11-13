Playground with rostrum inaugurated

PASIGHAT, Nov 12: A newly prepared playground with a rostrum was inaugurated here in East Siang district on Thursday by MLA Kaling Moyong, in the presence of East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, DDSE Jongge Yirang, the UD&H EE, the DIET principal, and others.

Executed by the UD&H department under the Chief Minister’s Samast Shiksha Yojana, the playground and the rostrum were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakhs and dedicated to the memory of Lt Mamak Darin, retired joint director of education.

Lauding the efforts of the DDSE, the MLA assured to have blacktopped road constructed in the area by the end of the current fiscal.

Later, the MLA along with the DC and the DDSE visited the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Upper Primary School (UPS) here and inaugurated the newly constructed entry gate. They also took part in a plantation drive in the school’s premises.

Moyong also dedicated three high-mast lights – in Medical Chariali, Komlighat, and near the IGJHS School – to the people of Pasighat.

Earlier in the day, the DC had inaugurated three additional classrooms at the BPM government UPS here, constructed under the SJETA at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakhs. (DIPRO)