ATA opposes merging of directorates

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: The Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) has opposed the idea of merging two directors into a single one, and advocated not succumbing to the cabinet’s decision of 2 June, 2019.

It urged the state government to review its decision and roll it back.

Following a meeting it held recently, the ATA demanded complete bifurcation of the directorates of elementary and secondary education upto the district/block levels, and enhancement of the retirement age from the existing 60 years to 62 years.

It further demanded enhancement of the existing earned leave from 10 days to 30 days, and retention of the engineering wing in the education department.

A copy of the resolution adopted during the meeting has been submitted to the chief minister.