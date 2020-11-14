Org demands fair investigation into Techi Meena’s death

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: The United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF) has strongly condemned the alleged murder of Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child and demanded free and fair investigation into the case.

Expressing deep sorrow over the deaths, the ULTYF offered condolences to the bereaved family, and requested the police department to “arrest the girl who along with Lishi Roni conspired against late Techi Meena Lishi and all other perpetrators involved in the heinous crime,” so that justice is delivered to the departed souls and the bereaved family at the earliest.

It expressed appreciation for the police department for its prompt action leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for the alleged murder, and appealed to civil society bodies and likeminded people of the state to discourage criminals, “irrespective of tribe, clan, religion and region.”