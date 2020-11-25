Tourists in Tawang without permit, says APTOA

TAWANG, Nov 24: The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) has claimed that a few tourists from outside the state are travelling in Tawang district “without HP and without following the state’s SOPs.”

In a complaint letter addressed to the Tawang SP, the APTOA said the tourists’ action is “clear violation of the standing order regarding tourist permit (HP) vide No Pol-67/65 Vol V, dated 7 October, 2020, and the state’s operating procedure vide No Tou (Dev) 609/2020/342, dated 15 October, 2020.”

In its letter, the APTOA named a Delhi-based doctor and others for allegedly entering Tawang without ILPs. The association has sought strict action against such defaulters for breaking the ILP regulation and for endangering lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic.