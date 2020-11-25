First-level checking of EVMs done

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: With the announcement of the municipal election, the first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVM) was done here on Tuesday in the presence of ICR DC Komkar Dulom, EAC (Election) Datum Gadi, EAC Lod Takar, Geology & Mining Deputy Director RK Sona, and representatives of political parties.

The DC discussed various technical issues relating to proper functioning of the EVMs and control units with EVM engineers from Kolkata-based Electronic Corporation of India Limited, who have come to assist in conducting the polls.

Dulom said that the first-level checking was done in advance, “so that all checks are carried out without any undue haste, in the presence of representatives of political parties.” (DIPRO)