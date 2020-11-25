Two more arrested in Techi Meena murder case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: In yet another major development in the Techi Meena Lishi murder case, the capital police arrested two more persons, identified as Chumi Taya (26), of Taya village in Kamle district, and Vijay Biswas alias Dengu (30), of Nagaon, Assam, on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that both have been arrested for further custodial interrogation after verifying that they are linked to the conspiracy behind Meena’s murder.

Altogether seven people, including Lishi Roni (main conspirator), Dathang Suyang (26), Kapwang Letey Lowang (40), who is a former NSCN (U) operative, Taney Khoiyang (33), and Damriet Khoiyang (29), have so far been arrested in the case.

“Chumi Taya is the main accused Lishi Roni’s third wife and Vijay Biswas is an employee who was working with the Lishi family for many years in the farm. Both were arrested for helping in procuring mobile phones and destroying them later,” the SP said.

Chiram disclosed that three mobile phones were procured before the crime and the phones were used by the main conspirator Lishi Roni, Dathang Suyang and Kapwang Lowang. “The mobiles were procured only for the murder plot, as has been revealed during the investigation,” he said.

“We have constituted an investigation team under the leadership of SDPO Naharlagun and OC Nirjuli Menli Geyi as investigating officer and some staff from Naharlagun and Nirjuli police stations involved in the team. From highest level we are monitoring the investigation. I am very happy about the progress of the investigation,” said the SP.

“The evidence collection is very complex in this case as this case is planned approach. Unearthing the evidences was challenging task; however, our team, they have been upto the challenge and they have been doing well,” he added, informing that, out of the seven arrested persons, one is in judicial custody.

“We need some time to collect all evidences. However, we will try to file a chargesheet as soon as possible,” the SP said.