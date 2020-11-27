DC reviews parking mgmt in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, Nov 26: East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh reviewed the parking lot management system in Pasighat township at her conference hall here on Thursday.

During the review meeting, the DC asked the people of Pasighat to park their vehicles properly after paying the parking charge to the personnel deployed by the contractor of ZM Enterprise, as per the rate approved by the authority.

Dr Singh said that special permission for exemption of parking charges for important government vehicles would be issued by the DC’s office.

Lauding the efforts of the PMC and ZM Enterprise, the DC informed that during September and October, the PMC has generated Rs 1,87,200 and the contractor, ZM Enterprise, has given jobs to 20 unemployed youths.

Considering the people’s demand, the DC reduced the parking charge from Rs 20 to Rs 10 per hour for four-wheelers.

There will be no parking charge for parking inside the Bakin Pertin General Hospital compound, she added.

EAC (T&C) Kamin Darang, PMC officials, representatives of NGOs and parking contractor Zingge Moyong from ZM Enterprise, among others, took part in the review meeting. (DIPRO)