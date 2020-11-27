More than 120 structures to be dismantled to widen upper ridge ring road

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: More than 120 permanent, semi-permanent, SPT and OBT buildings, along with boundary walls and other structures falling on the right of way of the upper ridge ring road from Ganga Market to ESS Sector and onward will be dismantled to pave the way for widening of the road, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom informed on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, the ADM, who is also the chief estate officer, said that the PWD is proposing to widen the stretch of the upper ridge ring road, which connects several sectors of Itanagar.

“We have already issued notices to the land and building owners and today physical verification is being done in the presence of the owners and officials of the PWD. Demarcation has also been made. The widening of the said stretch of road is for the convenience of the citizens,” said Potom.

“I have requested the PWD to go ahead with the widening and upgrading of the road immediately, so that the eviction process is also taken up simultaneously,” Potom added.

PWD Capital Division B Assistant Engineer Tadar Bhupen informed that the state government has already approved improvement and widening of the road from Ganga Market to the Jully trijunction, via the ICR SP office and DDK Colony to the trijunction in ESS Sector, and tender work has also been completed.

“The road is being taken up under the CM’s comprehensive state road development plan. We hope to start the work soon,” Bhupen added.

Meanwhile Potom, who is also the highway administrator, informed that proper verification of NH 415 from Chandannagar to the Jully trijunction was done recently.

“Around 80 percent work has been completed, barring two bridges in Chandranagar and an underpass in Bank Tinali. TK Engineering has put more manpower and machines for smooth construction. The weather also is helping for now,” he added.