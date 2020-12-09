Union seeks deployment of sufficient forces during election

LEMMI, 8 Dec: The Pakke-Kessang District Law Student Union has requested the deputy commissioner here to deploy sufficient IRBn/paramilitary forces in the district, “particularly in the district headquarters,” during the upcoming panchayat election, to maintain law and order.

In a representation to the DC, the union on Tuesday also demanded “immediate eviction/removal of illegal/unlawful sellers of liquor” in various locations here.

It also sought establishment of permanent police check posts in Rebane village in Peiiering circle and V Geka point in Khodaso village to check the vehicles moving in those areas, in order to “protect the citizens from unseemly incidents” and to keep an eye on illegal activities.

The union said it would launch “a series of democratic movement against the district administration” if its demands are not met.