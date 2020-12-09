SEC all set for PR, municipal polls

ITANAGAR, Dec 8: State Election Commission (SEC) Deputy Secretary Habung Lampung on Tuesday said that, with the final day for withdrawal of candidature over, the commission is all set for the panchayati raj (PR) and municipal elections to be held on 22 December.

He informed that ballot papers will be used for the panchayat election and EVMs for the municipal election.

“Everything is ready. All the officials are being properly trained. Ballot paper printing has also started,” said Lampung.

Sharing details of the election process, he said that in many areas candidates have been declared winners after the opponents either withdrew or, in some cases, no candidate turned up to file their nomination.

“In IMC, five candidates won unopposed. There are 20 wards and 41 candidates are contesting. In Pasighat, for eight wards there are 17 candidates and no one has withdrawn their candidature,” he said.

Lampung also informed that so far 97 ZPMs out of the total 242 have won the election without contest.

“In Kra Daadi, all nine ZPMs won the election unopposed. The situation was the same for the four ZPM seats in Dibang Valley. Also, till now 1,914 GPMs have been declared winners unopposed. However, the figure is expected to rise and we will get a complete figure by tomorrow,” said Lampung.

Regarding the Vijoynagar panchayat segment, he said that the election there has been kept in abeyance till further orders. “There was a possibility of a law and order problem, due to which the SEC took the decision to postpone the election,” he said.