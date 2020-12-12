JD (U) ZPC candidate accused of having name in two voters’ lists

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The Janata Dal (United)’s ZP candidate for the Batt Ganga zilla parishad constituency, Taro Tagia, has been accused of being in two voters’ lists.

Coming up with the claim, his opponent from the BJP party, Techi Atum during a press conference at the press club here on Friday said that Tagia is a bonafide resident of Chakaso village in Toru zilla parishad constituency, where he is a registered voter. Atum was equipped with the voters’ list of Chakaso village.

He claimed that the returning officer (RO) during the scrutiny on 4 December failed to acknowledge his objection to the JD (U)’s candidature on account of his having dual voting rights in more than one constituency.

Saying that many people with dual enrollments were removed from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Atum sought to know why it was not done for the panchayat election.

“I want to know if there are separate provisions for different places,” he asked, and demanded that the RO also be held responsible for wrongfully accepting Tagia’s candidature.

Atum’s media in-charge, Taba Riso requested the State Election Commission to reject Tagia’s candidature.

“Please intervene into the matter. We need answer,” he said.

He further said that, if the matter is not looked into, they will seek legal action and also take up democratic movement.