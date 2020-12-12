Assn opposes participation of non-APSTs in PR election

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The All Arunachal Abo Tani Association (AAATA) on Friday demanded that the state government debar non-APST candidates from participating in the panchayati raj (PR) election.

During a press conference held here, AAATA convenor Maji Tayem informed that the association has filed a public interest litigation in the Gauhati High Court over the eligibility of non-APSTs for the local body elections in the state.

Arguing that Arunachal is a 100 percent tribal state and non-APSTs cannot be eligible to contest in elections, the AAATA convenor demanded that the authorities concerned of the affected districts like Lohit, Namsai, Changlang and Papum Pare “cancel non-APST candidates from panchayati raj election.”

The association threatened to go to the court if the authority fails to debar non-APSTs from taking part in the panchayati raj election.