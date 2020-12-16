Teachers’ behaviour has direct impact on students’ learning outcome: Prof Kushwaha

LEKHI, 15 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that teachers’ behaviour has a direct impact on the students’ learning outcome.

“It is the most important role of a teacher to tell the students what is their priority,” Prof Kushwaha said, emphasizing the role of teachers in shaping the future of their students, during a webinar on ‘Challenges of online education – A way forward’.

The programme was hosted by the Hill College of Teacher Education (HCTE) here on Monday.

To address the problem of online education, Prof Kushwaha said, “We need an honest effort from everyone.”

NERIST Students’ Affairs Dean Prof Pradip Lingfa said, “Whether it is online or offline, education should promote good human being.”

“We should enrich the rural areas from the grassroots level, for which teacher has to work upon skill development,” Prof Lingfa said.

Dr Naraginti Amareswaran Reddy from NEHU, Shillong, spoke on the elements of blended learning, including five effective practices in blended learning.

Dr Elizabeth Gangmei, from RIE, Bhubaneswar, spoke on the 5 E learning model: engage, explore, explain, elaborate, and evaluate, “in order to create a constructivist approach in online teaching-learning process.”

Earlier, HCTE principal Dr MM Mohapatra said the theme of the webinar was “much relevant for the current situation as almost all the educational institutions are following online system of education.”