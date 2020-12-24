SEC announces re-poll in eight stations

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced re-polling on Thursday, 24 December in eight polling stations.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday evening, State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen informed that there would be re-polling in eight polling stations spread across Longding, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.

These include Koasa Boys Morong polling station under 6-Pongchau zilla parishad in Londgding district, and in 15-Gram Segment Yorkum and 16-Gram Segment Yukar in Kamle district.

Five stations in Upper Subansiri district would witness re-polls, which include 31 Government ME School Bogia Siyum, 32-Government Primary School Rava, 35-Government Primary School Keche, 51-temporary shed Dumba and 158-temporary shed Nyumpu.

The re-polling in 15-Yorkum polling station is being held after water was reportedly poured into the ballot box.

It was also reported that re-polling is being held in some stations due to snatching of ballot boxes on polling day, 22 December.

Regarding queries on whether poll disrupters would be taken to task, Kojeen said that law would take its own course of action.

“The district electoral officers would look into the cases on merit basis. However, extra care would be taken,” Kojeen said.

Saying that he is satisfied with the way the SEC conducted the local bodies’ elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, the commissioner credited the success to his dedicated team, district electoral officers and the political parties.

He also informed that incentives and award would be given to dedicated officers.

Additionally, he informed that the total voter turnout is reported at 73.04 percent as per the information available till Wednesday evening.

“The turnout may go up further as many ballot boxes are yet to reach the district headquarters from remote polling stations,” Kojeen said.

Longding district recorded the highest voter turnout with 86.07 percent, followed by Lower Dibang Valley with 85 percent. The Pasighat Municipal election witnessed lowest voter turnout at 52.25 percent.

However, Kojeen said that in the Covid situation, “the current turnout percentage is quite reasonable and impressive.”