Ensure transparent vote count

The voting percentage in the just concluded panchayat and municipal elections stood at 73, which is a good sign. This shows that a large number of people participated in the election process, which is a good sign for the democratic process. Also, to the credit of the citizens, the election was largely peaceful. Barring eight polling stations where re-polling had to be done because of destruction of ballot boxes, the polls went off peacefully. Even in the sensitive Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election, there was no major complaint or violence.

Now that the voting process has passed off peacefully, the people of Arunachal will be hoping that the same is maintained post results. The results of the elections will be declared on 26 December and there is apprehension in the air. The political parties and their nominees have a very important role to play. They should accept the results gracefully. In an election, there cannot be two winners. However, the main onus lies with the election officials. They should conduct the counting process in a transparent manner, so that it does not leave any doubt in the candidates’ minds. The election officials should not succumb to pressure tactics and conduct the proceedings as per the laid down guidelines. So far, they have done an excellent work, but the job is still half done. Only by ensuring a transparent vote count will the job be completed.