Training prog under BBBP campaign held

ABALI, 24 Dec: The Lower Dibang Valley women & child development department organized a ‘training-cum-awareness programme on school management committee on enrollment of school dropout girls’, under the Beti Bacho Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign, at the government secondary school (GSS) here on Thursday.

Seventy-four participants attended the programme.

Addressing the participants, Mahila Shakti Kendra women welfare officer Kalik Perme said that the dropout rate is higher among girl children due to various reasons, such as family problems, household chores and others.

GSS Headmaster (in-charge) K Ratna said that, since girls and boys are given equal preference in education, “dropouts may be due to various reasons.” He suggested that awareness be created among parents to educate girl children. He also spoke about the provision of “re-schooling” for dropouts.

School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman Tota Mili advocated encouraging students to continue their education instead of dropping out of schools.

Later, masks were distributed among the children, staffers, SMC members and the others present at the meeting.