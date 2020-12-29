DC seizes timber-laden trucks

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 28 Dec: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav seized two trucks loaded with round timber and one truck with sawn timber during a surprise visit to Namdapha and the peripheries of Miao area on Sunday.

The DC encountered the trucks during the visit, and the truckers were found guilty of transporting the timber without any legal documents. All the three trucks along with the timber were seized and handed over to the Miao police station.

“More such action will be taken and anyone found indulging in illegal timber and coal trade will not be spared,” the DC said, and urged all concerned to stop deforestation and keep Changlang district clean, green and safe.