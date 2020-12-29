JD (U) to sit in opposition in IMC: Kaso

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has said that the Janata Dal (United) will sit in opposition in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) as it has failed to get the required majority.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Kaso said the party will extend support to the BJP on the issue of development and for the betterment of the capital complex.

“The result has been satisfying. We tried hard to put up a spirited fight during the election. People trusted my work as MLA and have supported JD (U) candidates. But we have failed to secure the majority and we have to accept the verdict of the people of the capital,” said Kaso, who is the lone MLA of the JD (U) in the state.

He also said that, as the election is over, now it is time to concentrate on developmental issues.

“Everyone should join hands to improve Itanagar. Irrespective of tribe, religion and area, everyone should have the opportunity to live with dignity in the capital,” he added.

Kaso made it clear that the JD (U) is not against the BJP or the state government.

“JD (U) is part of an alliance at the national level. But in the state, both fought separately. I have nothing against anyone and I am not competing with anyone. I only want betterment for Itanagar,” said Kaso.

He iterated that the culture of getting people elected unopposed is “against democracy.” On the issue of six legislators of the JD (U) joining the BJP, Kaso said it is the decision of the individual MLAs and he didn’t have much to say in this regard.

“It is the decision of the individual MLAs. I wish good for the six legislators. I am happy for them. Most of them are young MLAs and have bright futures,” he added.

He called upon all the newly elected corporators of the JD (U) to work sincerely for the people of their respective areas.