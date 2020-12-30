7th Arunachal Film Festival concludes

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The 7th Arunachal Film Festival (AFF) concluded on Monday after extensively showcasing some of the best shorts, features and documentaries from the state and world cinema from across the globe.

This year, in keeping with the ‘new normal’, the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) in collaboration with the IPR department held the two-day event online from 27 to 28 December.

“It was the first film festival in the Northeast to have a dedicated website of the festival where the films and workshops were screened and held online with audience from all across the state, country and the rest of the world,” FFA president Hali Welly informed in a release.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the festival and expressed hope that the film industry of Arunachal would strive to be better with each year, and that in the coming years the filmmakers from the state would be creatively at par with the rest of the region and the country.

The two-day online event hosted some of the best creative works in the field of cinema under short-fiction, feature and documentary categories from across the state, the country and abroad. The festival also featured panel discussions and master classes with eminent film personalities and mentors to equip the young filmmakers of the state with the art of filmmaking.

There were a considerable number of entries in different categories of the event. The AFF 2020 also hosted the second film award under various categories.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the festival, Welly emphasized on the importance of the support given to the federation and the organizers by the IPR department and the chief minister.

He commended the efforts of all the filmmakers who participated in the festival’s competition category, and congratulated all the winners.

“Arunachal has made significant development in the field of filmmaking, not just in terms of how films are made but also in terms of how films are made available to the audiences,” he said.

Welly expressed hope that the upcoming Arunachal Film Policy, 2020 would immensely contribute in the development of the state’s film industry.

Winners of state film awards