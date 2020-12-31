Road to be closed for repairs

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner has issued a traffic advisory for the closure of the road from Ganga Market near SP Office to ESS sector via Dokum Donyi Colony Itanagar (Ch-1.30 km to 1.80km) from 4 January, 2021.

The advisory was issued after it was informed by the executive engineer of the Capital Division- B PWD Itanagar that the work for laying cement concrete pavement on the said road shall start from 4 January, 2021.

The district administration has requested its denizens to bear with the inconvenience as the road will remain closed till completion of curing period. (DIPRO)