Doimukh and Balijan post easy wins

KOLMA, 8 Jan: Doimukh Cricket Association (DCA) crushed Leporiang Circle Cricket Association by seven wickets in a low-scoring game at the PDCA ground here in Doimukh.

DCA reached the target in the first delivery of the 16th over, after the team was handed a paltry target of 80 runs to chase down by Leporiang.

Teshi Tiku, who took five wickets for 13 runs in 3.3 overs, won the man of the match award.

In another match, Balijan Cricket Association (BCA) defeated Taraso Cricket Association by 124 runs.

BCA bowled out Balijan for a paltry 42 runs after setting a moderate target of 166 runs to win.

Arun Camdir Teli of Balijan was declared man of the match for his all-round performance. Teli took four wickets for two runs in three over and contributed 33 runs to the team’s total.

Brief scores:

Leporiang: 80/10 (18.3 over); Doimukh: 81/3 (15.1 over)

Balijan: 166/8 (20 over); Taraso: 42/10 (11 over)