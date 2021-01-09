Org demands immediate restoration of collapsed Bailey bridge over Sigin river

DAPORIJO, 8 Jan: Expressing strong resentment over the delay in restoration of the collapsed Bailey bridge over the Sigin river here in Upper Subansiri district, the All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) gave the highway chief engineer (CE) a month’s time to restore it.

The bridge had collapsed when a tipper carrying a heavy earthmover was crossing it on 14 November last year. The organization alleged that the bridge collapsed due to the negligence of the tipper driver as he did not follow the bridge load limit signage.

Stating that the bridge serves as the lifeline for the people of Upper Subansiri, the organization said the inordinate delay in restoring the bridge is causing enormous hardship for the people of the district.

The organization informed that it had submitted a representation to the Upper Subansiri DC on 17 November last year for restoration of the bridge, considering its importance, to which the DC had responded positively.

“But it has been almost two months since the DC had informed us that the process for procurement of the bridge parts was under progress,” the organization informed.

It threatened to impose a 12-hour district bandh if the bridge is not restored within the given period of time.