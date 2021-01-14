Petty issues should not affect Galo community’s progress, says Bagra

GWS 21st foundation day

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Jan: The progress of the Galo community should not be affected by petty issues, said Industries and Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra, adding that the Galo community has gone a long way ever since it came into being a separate entity.

He advised that the matter of district delimitation must be addressed properly.

Bagra, who is also the chief patron of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), was addressing the annual general body meeting of the GWS at the Galo Heritage Centre-cum-Mopin Ground, Tarajuli, here on 9 January.

He advocated that cohesion and the conduct of the Galo community is vital for the progress of the Galo community.

GWS advisor Dr Emi Rumi requested that the Galo community shoulder responsibility for environment protection and advised for a strong constitution of the GWS.

Another GWS advisor, Mokir Ori advised the present incumbents to emphasize on crisis and conflict management.

GWS Lower Siang district unit president Rekar Doye emphasized on the relationship between the Galo and Mising community. He advocated that the issue of the permanent headquarters of Lower Siang district should be resolved through the GWS.

“The GWS needs to take initiative on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary issue,” Doye said while suggesting the formation of the GWS border affairs committee to manage any inter-state border tension.

Speaking on the occasion, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso lauded the Galo community as a peace-loving and advanced society which has cordial relations with all tribes of the state.

He emphasized on atmanirbhar Arunachal with preservation of flora and fauna, protection of the environment and maintaining good health and sanitation.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the GWS and NMMPC, the MLA assured to pursue the issue for construction of cement concrete approach road to the Galo Heritage Centre-cum-Mopin Ground at Tarajuli with concerned authority on top priority.

RWD and Skill Development Secretary Nitu Tsering Glow and Director (DoTCL) Ranphoa Ngowa also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the activities of the GWS.

Advising the students, Ngowa said that the mantra for a successful life is hard work, determination and sacrifices.