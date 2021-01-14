Ensure fund availability for sainik school infrastructure development: Mishra

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor BD Mishra called upon all the stakeholders to ensure the availability of fund on time for infrastructural development of Sainik School in East Siang.

The governor, who convened a virtual meeting with all the stakeholders on Wednesday, suggested them to make concerted efforts to develop the school as a model.

He said the students of the school must be provided with the best education possible along with all other necessary facilities.

Mishra suggested that Education Minister Taba Tedir and East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh help the school principal in the best possible way to bring up the school.

The governor suggested for an on-the-spot visit by the education minister and his team to gather first-hand information about the progress of infrastructural work at the site.

Academic session, financial allocations, monitoring aspects, teachers requirements were also taken up during the meeting.

Education Secretary Niharika Rai, GOC 56 Inf Division (Likabali) Maj. General Ajay Kumar Vig, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, East Siang SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, PWD Chief Engineer (Central Zone-B) Markar Bam, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao, Sainik School Principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh and EE Gyamar Karo participated in the video conference. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)