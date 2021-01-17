Logistics as career option

[Ranjan K Baruah]

We are publishing about an option which is yet to be popular in the region. Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

The resources managed in logistics can include physical items, such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as abstract items, such as time and information.

The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.

Logistics management is the part of supply chain management that plans, implements, and controls the efficient, effective forward, and reverses flow and storage of goods, services, and related information between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet the customer’s requirements.

The complexity of logistics can be modelled, analyzed, visualized, and optimized by dedicated simulation software. The minimization of the use of resources is a common motivation in all logistics fields. A professional working in the field of logistics management is called a logistician.

A logistician focuses on planning and forecasting, purchasing, assembling the product, moving, storing and keeping track of a product as it flows toward you and other consumers. A logistic manager is responsible for collaborating with the other officers of the company, such as purchasing officers, transport and warehouse managers, to ensure that the goods produced by the company are received in the company’s depot on time.

Several educational institutions in India are imparting courses in logistics. These courses are offered generally in part-time mode, at the diploma, certificate, postgraduate degree and post graduate diploma levels. Some courses offered include Advance Diploma in Logistics Management, Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Shipping, Advanced Certificate in Supply Chain Management, Certificate course in Supply Chain Management, Diploma in Logistics and Shipping, Diploma in Logistics and Transport, Diploma in Retail Supply Chain Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Logistics Management (P.G.D.L.M).

There are also degree and post-graduate degree specializations on logistics or supply chain management. Logistics is a huge field with tremendous opportunities for talented and energetic future managers in India as well as abroad.

Scholarships Update:

NEC Scholarships: The North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India invites applications for NEC Merit Scholarship for Students of NER 2020-21 from students pursuing diploma/ degree/ postgraduate/ MPhil/ PhD programmes.

The scholarship aims at providing financial aid to students of North-Eastern Region undergoing studies in various disciplines at a recognized Indian institution. The students will receive a stipend of up to INR 30,000 per annum. Aspirants may apply on or before 20th January.

Saksham: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications for AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme 2020-21 from differently-abled students pursuing technical degree/diploma courses from recognized institutions. The students who are already availing this scholarship can also apply for renewal of the same. The aim of this scholarship is to promote technical education by offering financial assistance to specially-abled students for continuation of their professional studies. The students will be awarded INR 50,000 per annum and other benefits.

Scholarships for Single Girl Child: University Grants Commission is inviting applications for the Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child 2020-21 from girl students of up to 30 years. The scholarship aims to promote girl education and reimburse for the direct costs of girl education to all levels. Aspirants may apply on or before 20th January.

Ishan Uday: The University Grants Commission (UGC) under MHRD, Government of India invites applications for the Special Scholarship Scheme Ishan Uday for NER 2020-21 from XII passed students of North-Eastern Region. The scholarship aims to promote higher education and increase GER (Gross Enrollment Ratio) in the North-Eastern Region. Under this program, 10,000 fresh scholarships are awarded every year. Aspirants may apply before 20th January. (Ranjan K Baruah is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for any career related queries)