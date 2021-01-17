CHF conducts training in orange orchard mgmt

PASIGHAT, 16 Jan: The fruit science department of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here organized a training programme on ‘sustainable and quality production technology of Khasi mandarin’ at Dambuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Practical demonstrations on pruning, fertilizer application and pest and disease management were presented at the farmers’ orchards.

The training programme covered subjects including production technology, starting from layout, planting, training and pruning, canopy management and orchard floor management till scientific harvesting of mature fruits with least injury.

A farmer-scientist interaction session was also held, during which the problems and doubts raised by the farmers in the cultivation of Khasi mandarin were clarified.

Earlier, CFC Dean Dr BN Hazarika highlighted the importance of integrated nutrient management and pest and disease management of Khasi mandarin orchards, while Fruit Science HoD Dr L Wangchu stressed on propagation and use of disease-free quality planting materials.

Former minister Roding Pertin also attended the programme.

The training programme was attended by the ZPM, the GB and farmers of Dambuk village.