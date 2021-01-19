Tawang DA to set up paid parking facility soon

TAWANG, 18 Jan: The Tawang district administration is set to come up with a plan for parking on payment basis soon, informed Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok during the inauguration of a month-long programme on national road safety awareness here on Monday.

Speaking at the programme organized by the district transport office in collaboration with the district administration and the district police, the DC requested all to create parking places for their vehicles, especially in market areas, as “no vehicles will be allowed to park on the roadside in the days to come.”

He pointed out that haphazard parking is one of the reasons for road accidents and “we have to park our vehicles mindfully, and not as per our own convenience.”

The month-long programme on national road safety awareness, themed ‘Sadak suraksha: jeevan raksha’ was inaugurated on Monday by local MLA Tsering Tashi at the old market here.

District Transport Officer Choiki Dondup informed that the programme was earlier conducted only for a week “but taking into consideration the increasing number of road accidents daily, it was necessitated to celebrate this awareness programme for a month, so that maximum areas could be covered to create more awareness at all levels.”

Tawang SP Bomge Kamduk informed that more than 1,50,000 people die in road accidents every year and this number is increasing.

“A person driving a vehicle should always remember that there are family members waiting for you at home; so drive carefully, follow traffic rules and avoid drinking while driving,” the SP said.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the daily death rate due to road accidents in the country is around 1,200 per day and the causes for these accidents are mainly rash driving, non-compliance with traffic rules and consumption of intoxicating drinks while driving.

“We have to be good and responsible citizens. As a tourist hotspot, the number of visiting tourists in Tawang is increasing every year, and we have to plan accordingly to accommodate smooth vehicular movement in the township area,” he said.

The MLA assured that in the coming two years, the road condition in Tawang township would improve further with the completion of the under-construction CC roads from the Tawang market area to the Tawang monastery.

He later distributed helmets to motorbike riders.

The foreman of the district tourism office, AL Khushwaha also gave information on traffic signs.

DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig VK Jagtap, ZPC Leki Gombu and Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee, along with other senior officers and public leaders attended the function. (DIPRO)