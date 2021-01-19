Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at P/Pare health centers

YUPIA, 18 Jan: Covid-19 vaccination drive in Papum-Pare (rural) began at the CHC in Doimukh on Monday with the vaccination of a medical officer.

The drive was launched by Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for healthcare workers was also held at THE CHCs in Kimin and Balijan. Altogether 133 healthcare workers were vaccinated, including ASHAs and AWWs, of the targeted 216 on day one.

The vaccination drive will resume in the rest of the district on 22 January.

No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) case was reported till the completion of the session. (DIPRO)