Strictly monitor projects’ progress

Yet again, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has set an ambitious deadline for the completion of all the district hospital (DH) projects by March 2023. This was done during a review meeting on upgrading and strengthening the DHs of the state held on Wednesday. It is believed that at present the work is progressing at a very slow pace. At present, a project worth Rs 400 crores, being funded through the RIDF, the NEC, the NLCPR, the SIDF and the NHM, is being executed in the health department.

The construction of DHs is very important for the state. Once completed, these hospitals will become the backbone of the health department. The people of the state will receive reasonably good health facilities in the districts. At present the people have to either come to the capital or go to Assam for medical treatment due to the poor condition of the hospitals in the districts. During the review meeting, it was informed that the CM took serious note of the delay in the implementation of works “in spite of availability of funds for the projects.” The people of the state will be hoping that he takes strict action against those causing delay in the implementation of works.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu deserves to be appreciated for taking a bold stand against his own officials for the delay. He is making a sincere attempt to change the work culture by giving deadlines to the officials to complete the work. The Chandranagar to Papu Nallah four-lane road project picked pace after he gave a deadline to complete it by 31 March, barring bridges and the underpass. All the major projects should be strictly monitored with such kind of deadline. This is the only means to complete the important infrastructure projects which often get delayed much to the difficulties of the people of the state.