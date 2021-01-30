CRPF installs streetlights, distributes solar lanterns to needy villagers

LONGDING, 29 Jan: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under its civic action programme installed five solar streetlights in remote Longkai village in Longding district, and also distributed 42 solar lanterns to needy villagers.

Battalion Commandant SR Behura along with Deputy Commandant MS Yadav distributed the items in the presence of the rajas and the gaon burah of the village.

Irregular electricity supply prompted the CRPF to distribute the solar lanterns to the villagers along with installation of the solar streetlights, the battalion said in a release.