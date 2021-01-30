Governor felicitates 3rd battalion of Naga Regiment

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Governor BD Mishra on Friday felicitated the 3rd battalion of the Naga Regiment at the Raj Bhavan here, in recognition of the distinguished services it rendered to Arunachal during its deployment in the border areas.

The governor presented a silver salver to Col Bimlesh Kumar, the commanding officer of the battalion.

Commending the excellent operational performance of the battalion, the governor said, “The civil-military

relationship maintained by the battalion with our people is commendable. The battalion has lived up to its reputation of good humanitarian acts and met the expectations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.” (Raj Bhavan)