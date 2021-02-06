The importance of MV road

Fed up with the constant delay in execution of the Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road, the Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has written to the RWD minister to either complete the work on time or hand over the project to central agencies like the BRO. Vijaynagar, situated in Changlang district, does not have road connection and people have to walk for seven days on foot to reach Miao, the nearest town. The demand of the YWS makes sense and the state government should take it positively. Despite several assurances by successive governments, they have failed to complete the MV road.

At present the road is being taken up under the PMGSY by the RWD. This too has been delayed. If indeed the state government is finding it difficult to execute the project it should consider handing it over to the BRO. They have the experience of executing projects in difficult terrains like Taksing, Sarli, Kibito, etc, in Arunachal and in places like Ladakh, Sikkim, etc. The experience will come in handy in executing the MV road. It is a great tragedy that till today Vijayanagar circle does not have road connectivity. The people of the area have suffered enough. It is time the state government introspects. Is it not a crime to deny road connection to a large population living along the international boundary? From the security point of view also, early construction of the Miao-Vijaynagar road is paramount.