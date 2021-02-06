DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy semis end

SEPPA, 5 Feb: DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club have reached the final of the first edition of the DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy.

In the first semifinal match played on Friday at the general ground here, DC XI thrashed Chayang Tajo Cricket Club by 8 wickets. DC XI succeeded in reaching the target in just 15.1 overs. Rajiv Rimo of DC XI took 4 wickets and scored 10 runs and was named man of the match. While chasing the target, Prem Rai and captain P Pravimal Abhishek of DC XI remained not out. Prem Rai scored an unbeaten half century.

Meanwhile, Kameng Cricket Club reached the final after beating Khenewa Cricket Club by 2 runs in the second semifinal match. Khenewa Cricket Club failed to reach the target of 169 runs and scored 166 only. Sonam Bagang of Kameng Cricket Club scored an unbeaten 54 runs and was adjudged the man of the match.

DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club will lock horns in the final on Sunday. (DIPRO)