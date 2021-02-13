Back to roots commences in Aalo

AALO, 12 Feb: In an effort to inculcate interest in traditional art and crafts among the young boys and girls, a three-day workshop themed ‘Back to Roots’ began at the Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Friday.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi, who inaugurated the workshop, said that “interest in traditional arts, crafts and age-old culture cannot be kept in the back seat in the name of modernization.”

Traditional values must be inculcated among the younger generation, he said and commended the Central Mopin Preservation and Cultural Society and Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation (KKLLF) for organizing the workshop.

Stating that traditional art and crafts are interwoven in our soul, KKLLF chairman Doli Loyi said workshop would be made an annual event. Loyi appealed to all to take part in such promotional activities.

Earlier, CMPCS chairman Mijum Lona spoke on the aims and objectives of conducting the workshop.

Senior citizen Doi Ado, ATPWDS chairman Kento Ete, Moji Bagra, artist Kardar Pakam also stressed on promotion of the rich traditional art and crafts for self sustenance.

The young girls are being trained on traditional weaving, thread spinning, traditional cuisine and the boys on rope and basket making and other arts that are used during rituals and festivals. (DIPRO)