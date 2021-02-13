Arunachal cricket team leaves for Vijay Hazare tournament

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The Arunachal Cricket Association’s (ACA) senior men’s team left for Chennai on Friday morning to participate in the BCCI’s upcoming Vijay Hazare 2021 one-day (50 overs) match, which starts on 21 February.

The ACA squad are: Neelam Obi (captain), Kumar Nyompu, Techi Neri, Techi Sonam, Kamsha Yangfo, Techi Doria, Akilesh Sahani, Rakesh Kumar, Indiya Toku, Nabam Tempol, Yab Niya, Song Tacho, Rahul Dalal, Nazeed Saiyed and Manav Patel.

Standby: Suraj Tayam, Myendung Singpho, Techi Kagung, Vijay Rao, and Vipin Dhaka.