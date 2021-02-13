Congress launch social media campaign to counter ‘govt propoganda’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched the ‘Join Congress Social Media’ campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here in the state on Friday.

The campaign is part of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) initiative that was launched on 8 February.

Joining the launch here in the state, AICC in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath and AICC national convenor and AICC social media department in-charge NE, Pranav Vachharajani said that the initiative was to provide a platform to the people to raise their voices and counter the government’s propaganda through social media.

“The people will also be made aware of the anti-people policies of the government. The goal of this campaign is to create at least five lakh social media warrior,” they said as they urged upon all, especially the youth to be a part of the digital campaign.

“The Covid-19 crisis made one thing clear- within the Modi government apathy runs high and India has suffered gravely because of it. It is now time to uphold the values of empathy, unity and compassion -our great land is famous for,” the APCC said.

APCC chief Nabam Tuki, former APCC president Takam Sanjoy and APCC vice president Bosiram Siram were also present.