Need to protect govt land from encroachers

In a disturbing report it is alleged that attempts are being made to encroach into the airfield at Daporijo, headquarter of Upper Subansiri district.

The All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) alleged that attempts are being made to encroach into the airfield area, forcing the district administration to conduct inspection. It is very unfortunate that the people of Arunachal Pradesh continue to indulge in such kind of illegal activities without considering the future of the state. The Daporijo incident is not the first instance.

There are several such incidents of encroachment of important institutions, like schools, colleges, government offices, etc.

In fact, some of the most prominent institutions- Rajiv Gandhi University, NERIST, Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (Itanagar), TRIHMS etc are facing threat from land sharks.

Recently, the All Papum Pare District Students Union (APPDSU) also alleged that land mafias are targeting the forest near the green field airport at Hollongi with intention to illegally capture it. The land mafias across the state have massively encroached into the government land. In the state capital region itself, a majority of the government land has been encroached upon.

The administration never goes tough on these encroachers, which emboldens them. If Arunachal has to truly develop, the government will have to start taking strong action against the land encroachers. These government lands are needed to carry out developmental activities for the future and have to be protected for coming generations.