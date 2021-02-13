Soil survey underway in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 12 Feb: The ICAR, National Bureau of Soil Survey (NBSS) and Land Use Planning (LUP), North Eastern Regional Centre, Jorhat started its project activities called, ‘Land Resource Inventory of Arunachal Pradesh in the Dibang Valley district by means of Geospatial Techniques’ from 3 February at Mipido village of Anini-Mipi community development (CD) block.

A team headed by Anini DAO Tadak Dabi, along with officials of the Dibang Valley district department of Agriculture, under the guidance of Senior Technical Officer Nandeshar Saikia will continue

their activities in all the CD blocks of the district.

They will collect 15 quintals of soil samples from various locations of the district and will dispatch them to the regional centre in Jorhat for necessary analysis on 12 main parameters, namely PH, EC, OC, NPK and other micronutrients content of the soil by soil profile sampling method. This method is expected to provide more detail and accurate data of the sample than the grid-soil sampling method, which is normally used.

The obtained report will be sent to the director of agriculture in Naharlagun for further planning and action.

The NBSS and LUP team is conducting these activities in other districts of the state as well, in coordination with the state’s department of agriculture and taking a step ahead towards scientific planning and soil management of the state.